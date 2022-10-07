Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0063 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $629,665.83 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.20 or 1.00054439 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2021. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @crustnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crust Shadow is crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Crust Shadow (CSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crust Shadow has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 100,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Crust Shadow is 0.00610016 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,079.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crust.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.