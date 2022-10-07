Crypto Birds (XCB) Price Hits $0.0058

Crypto Birds (XCB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Crypto Birds has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Birds token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Birds has a market cap of $10,936.48 and approximately $10,070.00 worth of Crypto Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.09 or 1.00004518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto Birds Profile

Crypto Birds (CRYPTO:XCB) is a token. Crypto Birds’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,894,714 tokens. Crypto Birds’ official Twitter account is @cryptobirds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto Birds is medium.com/@cryptobirds. Crypto Birds’ official website is www.cryptobirds.com.

Crypto Birds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Birds (XCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Birds has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Birds is 0.00601639 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptobirds.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

