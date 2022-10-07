Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $197.00

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Crypto Kombat token can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00015422 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $30,987.83 and $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 52% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Token Profile

Crypto Kombat launched on March 19th, 2021. Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,216 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Kombat is cryptokombat.medium.com. Crypto Kombat’s official website is cryptokombat.com. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @crypto_kombat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Kombat has a current supply of 21,000 with 10,107.31174492 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Kombat is 3.63509944 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $532.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptokombat.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

