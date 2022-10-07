CryptoBlades (SKILL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades token can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00012062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,515 tokens. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @cryptoblades and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoBlades is cryptoblades.medium.com. The official website for CryptoBlades is cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoBlades has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 886,489.01135009 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoBlades is 2.43143001 USD and is down -12.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $558,226.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cryptoblades.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.