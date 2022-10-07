Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $200,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypton Profile

Crypton was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Crypton’s total supply is 7,069,357 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. The official message board for Crypton is talk.u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton (CRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate CRP through the process of mining. Crypton has a current supply of 7,069,357. The last known price of Crypton is 0.6686162 USD and is up 107.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $128,684.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://u.is/.”

