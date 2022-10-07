CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One CryptoTycoon token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002830 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $32,015.29 and $27,038.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon was first traded on April 1st, 2021. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 874,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,564 tokens. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @cryptotycoon_gp and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoTycoon’s official website is www.cryptotycoon.finance. CryptoTycoon’s official message board is t.me/cryptotycoonctt.

CryptoTycoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoTycoon has a current supply of 874,788.35422988 with 235,355.67039809 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoTycoon is 0.56276962 USD and is down -21.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $31,610.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptotycoon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.