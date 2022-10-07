Crystal Powder 1-Day Volume Hits $45,401.00 (CP)

Crystal Powder (CP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Crystal Powder token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crystal Powder has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crystal Powder has a market cap of $9,501.36 and $45,401.00 worth of Crystal Powder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.09 or 1.00004518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

About Crystal Powder

Crystal Powder is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Crystal Powder’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Crystal Powder is medium.com/@thelostthrone. Crystal Powder’s official website is www.thelostthrone.net. Crystal Powder’s official Twitter account is @the_lost_throne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Powder (CP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crystal Powder has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crystal Powder is 0.00380047 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,638.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thelostthrone.net/.”

