Curio Price Tops $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $82,707.51 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.00 or 0.99996466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2019. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @curio_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is t.me/curiocarqa. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

According to CryptoCompare, “Curio (CUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curio has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 1,966,077.82994619 in circulation. The last known price of Curio is 0.04215293 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://curioinvest.com/.”

