Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $494,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

