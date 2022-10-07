CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CVT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $58,485.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein (CVT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberVein has a current supply of 2,147,483,648 with 1,060,404,495.64999 in circulation. The last known price of CyberVein is 0.00134831 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $60,260.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cybervein.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

