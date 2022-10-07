Cycle Finance (CYCLE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,503.00

Cycle Finance (CYCLE) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Cycle Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cycle Finance has a total market cap of $9,197.54 and approximately $40,503.00 worth of Cycle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cycle Finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cycle Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

Cycle Finance Token Profile

Cycle Finance launched on May 3rd, 2021. Cycle Finance’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,755 tokens. Cycle Finance’s official message board is medium.com/cycleprotocol. Cycle Finance’s official Twitter account is @cycleprotocol. Cycle Finance’s official website is www.cycle.finance.

Buying and Selling Cycle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cycle Finance (CYCLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Cycle Finance has a current supply of 300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cycle Finance is 0.11949859 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cycle.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cycle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cycle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cycle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.