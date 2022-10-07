Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,909.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cyclone Protocol token can currently be bought for $32.69 or 0.00166772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $859,161.05 and $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Token Profile

Cyclone Protocol’s launch date was January 26th, 2021. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 tokens. The official message board for Cyclone Protocol is twitter.com/cycloneprotocol/status/1353975495566626817. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol. Cyclone Protocol’s official website is cyclone.xyz.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cyclone Protocol has a current supply of 26,282.01228713. The last known price of Cyclone Protocol is 32.6890719 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,959.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyclone.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

