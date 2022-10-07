DA Davidson Cuts Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $40.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CMCO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

