DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

VWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 5.42.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 2.62 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 2.53 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.57.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

