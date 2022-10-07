Dachshund (DSD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13,993.54

Dachshund (DSD) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Dachshund has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar. One Dachshund token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dachshund has a total market cap of $13,993.54 and $40,513.00 worth of Dachshund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dachshund alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Dachshund Token Profile

Dachshund is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2022. Dachshund’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,500,000 tokens. Dachshund’s official website is www.dachshund.wtf. Dachshund’s official Twitter account is @dachshundglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dachshund

According to CryptoCompare, “Dachshund (DSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dachshund has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dachshund is 0.00052491 USD and is up 56.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,467.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dachshund.wtf/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dachshund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dachshund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dachshund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dachshund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dachshund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.