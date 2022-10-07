DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.24 Million

DAD (DAD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DAD has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $518,056.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD (DAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 500,416,566 in circulation. The last known price of DAD is 0.03279871 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $485,860.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dad.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

