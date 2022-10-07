Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Daddy Doge has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daddy Doge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01623335 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032000 BTC.

Daddy Doge Profile

Daddy Doge (CRYPTO:DADDYDOGE) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 tokens. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @daddydogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daddy Doge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Daddy Doge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Daddy Doge is 0 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,677.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daddydoge.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daddy Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

