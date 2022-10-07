DaddyBabyDoge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,823.40 (DBDOGE)

DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. DaddyBabyDoge has a market capitalization of $13,823.40 and approximately $13,784.00 worth of DaddyBabyDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaddyBabyDoge token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DaddyBabyDoge has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaddyBabyDoge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

DaddyBabyDoge Token Profile

DaddyBabyDoge’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. DaddyBabyDoge’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. DaddyBabyDoge’s official message board is www.instagram.com/daddy_baby_doge. The official website for DaddyBabyDoge is daddybabydoge.com. DaddyBabyDoge’s official Twitter account is @daddybabydoge? and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DaddyBabyDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaddyBabyDoge has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaddyBabyDoge is 0.00001816 USD and is down -17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $469.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daddybabydoge.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaddyBabyDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaddyBabyDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaddyBabyDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaddyBabyDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaddyBabyDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.