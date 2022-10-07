Dai Market Capitalization Tops $6.77 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.77 billion and $415.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,772,249,436 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai (DAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dai has a current supply of 6,785,585,997.2203865. The last known price of Dai is 0.99929358 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1412 active market(s) with $358,803,387.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

