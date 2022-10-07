Daikicoin (DIC) Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week

Daikicoin (DIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @daikicoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is www.daikicoin.org.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin (DIC) is a cryptocurrency . Daikicoin has a current supply of 210,361,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Daikicoin is 0.00823016 USD and is down -10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,662.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.daikicoin.org/.”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

