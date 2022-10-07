DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $159.18 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $159.18 million and $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker (DAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAO Maker has a current supply of 274,810,687 with 92,074,258.92539924 in circulation. The last known price of DAO Maker is 1.36667579 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,599,489.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daomaker.com/.”

