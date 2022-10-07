dAppstore Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One dAppstore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dAppstore Token Profile

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 18th, 2021. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dAppstore is medium.com/dappstore.

dAppstore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dAppstore (DAPPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dAppstore has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dAppstore is 0.00397558 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $166,876.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappstore.me.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

