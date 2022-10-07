Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $157.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

