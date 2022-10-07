DATA Price Up 1.8% This Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $460,277.61 and $183,954.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @blockchain_data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@blockchain_data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “DATA (DTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DATA has a current supply of 11,499,999,989. The last known price of DATA is 0.00004185 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $185,439.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://data.eco/.”

