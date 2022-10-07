David E. Oreilly Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $732.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $712.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

