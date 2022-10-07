David Springer Sells 62,306 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $195,017.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,878,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60.

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.93 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.23.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 62.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

