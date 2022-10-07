DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Cap of $14,958.63

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $14,958.63 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,610.31 or 0.99947420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052328 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @decent_bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is https://reddit.com/r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DecentBet (DBET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DecentBet has a current supply of 188,632,973.02179232. The last known price of DecentBet is 0.00007993 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decent.bet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

