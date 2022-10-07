Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

