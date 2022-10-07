Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 3,300 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $340.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.12.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.