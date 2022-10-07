Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $94,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DECK opened at $340.43 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.07 and a 200-day moving average of $287.12.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.