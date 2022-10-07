DECOIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “DECOIN (DTEP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DTEP through the process of mining. DECOIN has a current supply of 80,196,935.86966878 with 56,812,932.54297348 in circulation. The last known price of DECOIN is 0.06721577 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decoin.io/.”

