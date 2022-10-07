DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $176,866.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a cryptocurrency . DeepBrain Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBrain Chain is 0.0006652 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $316,972.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dbc.team/.”

