Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $478,378.00

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Deeper Network token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 tokens. The official website for Deeper Network is www.deeper.network. The official message board for Deeper Network is deeper-network.medium.com. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/deepernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network (DPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Deeper Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,248,593,687 in circulation. The last known price of Deeper Network is 0.01003009 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $600,041.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deeper.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.