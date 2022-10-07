DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,738,114 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion (ONION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ONION through the process of mining. DeepOnion has a current supply of 22,738,041.93558775. The last known price of DeepOnion is 0.07473492 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,503.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deeponion.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

