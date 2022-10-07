DEEPSPACE Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One DEEPSPACE token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE launched on August 23rd, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,740,934 tokens. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @deepspacebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/deepspacegame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DEEPSPACE is dps.fyi/blog.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE (DPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DEEPSPACE has a current supply of 89,598,881.46356252 with 52,893,497.79007897 in circulation. The last known price of DEEPSPACE is 0.02672267 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepspace.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.