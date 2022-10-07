DeFiato (DFIAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million

DeFiato (DFIAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DeFiato has a market cap of $2.00 million and $10,118.00 worth of DeFiato was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiato token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiato has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFiato

DeFiato was first traded on March 8th, 2022. DeFiato’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. DeFiato’s official Twitter account is @defiatoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiato’s official website is defiato.com. DeFiato’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling DeFiato

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiato (DFIAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFiato has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiato is 0.00760755 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $84.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiato.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiato directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiato should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiato using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

