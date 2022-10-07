DefiCliq Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46,919.97 (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $46,919.97 and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiCliq token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DefiCliq Token Profile

DefiCliq was first traded on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 891,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,010,657 tokens. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq (CLIQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DefiCliq has a current supply of 891,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DefiCliq is 0.00178029 USD and is up 97.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deficliq.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

