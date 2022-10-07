Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.50.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.84.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

