DeGate 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,521.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One DeGate token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeGate Token Profile

DeGate launched on March 11th, 2021. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,710,310 tokens. DeGate’s official website is www.degate.com. The official message board for DeGate is medium.com/degate. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @degatedex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeGate (DG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeGate has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeGate is 0.10738766 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $421.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degate.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

