DeHive Hits Market Capitalization of $351,240.70 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $351,240.70 and $62,666.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeHive

DeHive was first traded on February 4th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 tokens. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeHive is www.dehive.finance. The official message board for DeHive is medium.com/dehive.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive (DHV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeHive has a current supply of 5,614,361 with 4,019,375 in circulation. The last known price of DeHive is 0.08880006 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $44,028.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dehive.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

