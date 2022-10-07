DEHR Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28,887.89 (DHR)

DEHR Network (DHR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DEHR Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEHR Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. DEHR Network has a total market cap of $28,887.89 and approximately $40,362.00 worth of DEHR Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

DEHR Network Token Profile

DEHR Network’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. DEHR Network’s total supply is 43,687,500 tokens. DEHR Network’s official website is www.dehr.network. DEHR Network’s official message board is www.dehr.network/dehrblog. DEHR Network’s official Twitter account is @dehrofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEHR Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEHR Network (DHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DEHR Network has a current supply of 43,687,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEHR Network is 0.00069669 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $649.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dehr.network.”

