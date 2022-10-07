delta.theta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $766,284.58 (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. One delta.theta token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. delta.theta has a market cap of $766,284.58 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get delta.theta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About delta.theta

delta.theta was first traded on November 24th, 2020. delta.theta’s total supply is 99,213,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 tokens. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @deltatheta_tech. The official message board for delta.theta is optiondeltatheta.medium.com. The Reddit community for delta.theta is https://reddit.com/r/deltatheta. The official website for delta.theta is deltatheta.tech.

Buying and Selling delta.theta

According to CryptoCompare, “delta.theta (DLTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. delta.theta has a current supply of 99,213,209 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of delta.theta is 0.01429573 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $214.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deltatheta.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade delta.theta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy delta.theta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.