DenDomains (DDN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DenDomains (DDN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. DenDomains has a market cap of $12,339.35 and $64,236.00 worth of DenDomains was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DenDomains has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One DenDomains token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DenDomains Token Profile

DenDomains (CRYPTO:DDN) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2021. DenDomains’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. DenDomains’ official website is www.dendomains.com. DenDomains’ official Twitter account is @dendomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DenDomains

According to CryptoCompare, “DenDomains (DDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DenDomains has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DenDomains is 0.00049569 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dendomains.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DenDomains directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DenDomains should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DenDomains using one of the exchanges listed above.

