DeSpace Protocol (DES) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

DeSpace Protocol (DES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. DeSpace Protocol has a market cap of $14,141.28 and approximately $90,390.00 worth of DeSpace Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeSpace Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeSpace Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeSpace Protocol Token Profile

DeSpace Protocol’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. DeSpace Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,792 tokens. The official message board for DeSpace Protocol is despaceprotocol.medium.com. DeSpace Protocol’s official Twitter account is @despacedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeSpace Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/despace and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeSpace Protocol is despace.io.

DeSpace Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSpace Protocol (DES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeSpace Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeSpace Protocol is 0.00718613 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $427,166.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://despace.io/.”

