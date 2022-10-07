DEUS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Million (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEUS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $40.18 or 0.00205339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEUS Finance Token Profile

DEUS Finance was first traded on September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,844 tokens. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance. DEUS Finance’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @deusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEUS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance (DEUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEUS Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DEUS Finance is 42.97175937 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $77,763.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deus.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEUS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEUS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

