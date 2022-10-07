Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,708.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,506.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,626.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

