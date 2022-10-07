Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Macerich by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Macerich by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149,627 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

