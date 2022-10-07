Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price to €110.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.38.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

