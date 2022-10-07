Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SPG stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

