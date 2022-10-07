Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €32.04 ($32.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.32 and its 200-day moving average is €37.91. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

